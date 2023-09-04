LAWA and Delta open US$2.3bn Delta Sky Way Project

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), Delta and Los Angeles’s Board of Airport Commissioners (BOAC) have opened the US$2.3bn Delta Sky Way project at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California.

Opening ahead of schedule and on budget, the final section of the project – a new enclosed passageway that creates a direct post-security connection between the upper floors of Terminal 3 and Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT) – will eliminate the need for busing between Terminals 2, 3 and TBIT. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in the passageway, enabling attendees to experience the connector’s time-saving convenience and views of LAX’s north airfield framed by windows running the length of the passageway.

This update to LAX’s airside infrastructure provides unimpeded access to connecting flights and a collection of offerings including food and beverage, shopping, entertainment, lounge, children’s play area and a pet relief station.

In May 2023, the Delta Sky Way West Headhouse and Delta One check-in area began providing another entry point to check in and get to security at Terminal 3. Guests can also take advantage of advanced self-service kiosks in the space, making checking in luggage and printing boarding passes simple and user-friendly.

Terminal 3 – a 111,500m2, 27-gate complex – debuted in April 2022, featuring a centralized check-in lobby, expanded security checkpoint and baggage claim area, as well as a Delta Sky Club, one of the largest in Delta’s portfolio. Nine additional gates, new concessions and spacious seating areas opened to customers in October 2022.

Karim Webb, president of BOAC, said, “As with all our transformation projects, we are not only creating exceptional guest experiences but generating economic and growth opportunities for residents of LAX’s surrounding community. The Delta Sky Way project had a strong and impactful representation from the local workforce, with more than 2,000 workers – or 30% of the project team – coming from local communities. I am inspired by the accomplishments of these workers, our LAWA team and partners who helped to make this project a success on budget and ahead of schedule.”

Justin Erbacci, CEO of LAWA, said, “Having just celebrated the opening of LAX’s Terminal 3 West Headhouse and already hearing an incredible amount of positive feedback on that aspect of the project, I know we can expect similar praise on the new Terminal 3 and Tom Bradley International Terminal post-security connector. This new passageway will significantly enhance the travel experience for millions of international and domestic guests. LAWA is thankful to its amazing partners Delta and Hensel Phelps and the entire LAWA team who rose to the occasion to deliver the Delta Sky Way project.”

Scott Santoro, vice president of global sales at Delta, said, “This modern, state-of-the-art facility has been at the center of Delta’s efforts to become the premier airline of Los Angeles and now, as we celebrate this years-long project being finished much earlier than expected, we are better equipped than ever to provide Angelenos and all of our customers traveling through LA with the truly seamless and elevated experience that they deserve.”

