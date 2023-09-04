Orlando Airport opens Terminal C to the general public

Orlando International Airport in Florida has opened Terminal C to the general public with a pilot visitor pass program.

The Experience MCO Visitor Pass Program allows the non-traveling public to explore the architecture, interactive media and services in Terminal C. The pilot program enables guests to visit the terminal’s post-security areas to access the food and retail concessions for leisure purposes. Terminal C has a blend of local and name-brand concessions, providing dining and shopping opportunities.

To apply for the visitor pass, guests can complete an online application on the airport’s website up to seven days in advance. Available dates are indicated on the online form. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will then review requests. Same-day applications will receive an approval status email within 15 minutes. Advance applications will receive a response after midnight on the day of the requested visit. Approved guests will receive an Experience MCO visitor pass via email, which they must take to the TSA checkpoint for general screening. Entry is restricted to between 10am and 4pm and all guests must exit Terminal C by 8pm. Trusted traveler programs like TSA PreCheck, CLEAR and MCO Reserve cannot be used with Experience MCO. Guests will still be required to go through the standard security screening process. Passes are limited and granted on a first-come, first-served basis subject to TSA approval.

