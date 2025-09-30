LAX awards US$604m construction contract for roadways improvement project

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has awarded a joint venture between construction and development firm Skanska and infrastructure company FlatironDragados a contract for the structures and utilities work on its Airfield and Terminal Modernization Program (ATMP) Roadway Improvements Project.

The joint venture has so far been awarded US$604m for pre-construction and construction work – which constitutes part of the overall estimated US$1.5bn budget for the capital improvement project.

The project is seen as a key component to the modernization of LAX ahead of the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics. The improvements have been designed to elevate the passenger experience and create more efficient ground transportation systems to cope with the additional traffic volume.

James Bailey, executive vice president of Skanska USA Civil’s West Coast operations, said, “Skanska is proud to announce that we are building the ATMP project at the Los Angeles International Airport. From detailed designs of more than four miles of reconfigured roadway to bridge construction and modifications to traffic signals, the delivery of this lasting infrastructure will change the way people get to and from LAX.”

Dale Nelson, executive vice president, FlatironDragados, added, “Collaborating on the construction of the ATMP project will make travel and transit more efficient, faster and safer in and around the airport. Our work will not only support the airport’s modernization, but benefit residents and communities by reducing congestion, improving safety and leaving behind infrastructure for the region well beyond the Olympics.”

The overall ATMP project focuses on airfield and terminal improvements that stay within the airport’s existing footprint and roadway improvements that help reduce airport-related congestion and back-ups on public streets.

The project is said to include “innovative traffic monitoring upgrades:, according to the JV partners, that will reduce vehicle-waiting times and related exhaust emissions.

In related news, LAX temporarily removed the iconic LAX sign as part of its roadway improvements