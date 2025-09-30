Perth Airport outlines vision for the future with multibillion-dollar infrastructure investment

The Perth Airport Master Plan 2026 has been unveiled by Perth Airport, detailing a five-year multibillion-dollar investment program to expand infrastructure, contribute to the regional and national economy and support sustainability goals.

The plan will deliver two new multistory car parks, improvements to the road network, an expansion of Terminal 1 International and Terminal 2, a new 237-room hotel operated by Accor, a new 3,000m runway located parallel to the existing main runway, and new domestic terminal facilities from Qantas Group operations.

Annual passenger numbers are forecast to grow from 17.48 million to 30.8 million, with annual aircraft movements set to increase from 160,800 to 222,8000 by 2046. The airport’s contribution to Western Australia’s economy thereby expected to surge from AUD$6.2bn (US$4.1bn) to AUD$17bn (US$11.2bn) in the same period.

Jason Waters, CEO of Perth Airport, said, “We have begun work on the largest private investment in infrastructure in Perth’s history which will be delivered over the course of this five-year plan.

“This will unlock the full potential of the resources sector and its extraordinary pipeline of new projects worth more than $100bn [US$66bn].

“It will create a vast array of new tourism, business and trade opportunities for Western Australia and deliver new property development opportunities on the airport estate.

“Most importantly it will provide Western Australians with a world-class travel experience within ‘One Airport’ and deliver our airline partners the capacity and efficiencies they need to grow their businesses.”

On responsibility and sustainability goals, Waters commented, “Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and the masterplan confirms our commitment to net zero by 2032 – aligning with the delivery of the major capital projects portfolio.

“Our masterplan also details how we will work with Airservices Australia, all levels of government and the aviation industry, to actively manage aircraft noise exposure and its effect on the surrounding community while balancing the need for critical and safe air services.

“Noise modeling has been produced for current and future operations, including a revised Australian Noise Exposure Forecast which was endorsed by Airservices Australia earlier this month.

“An important part of the masterplan process is our public engagement, and we are committed to a transparent and effective community engagement process for the masterplan.”

