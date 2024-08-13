Leeds Bradford Airport unveils £200m strategy to reach seven million passengers a year

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has unveiled its Vision 2030 strategy, which will be backed by £200m (US$256m) in private investment and create up to 5,500 new jobs.

Increasing footfall

According to the airport, the plans will contribute a total of nearly £1bn (US$1.27bn) to the local economy as the airport reaches an anticipated seven million passengers a year by 2030.

LBA will be increasing terminal floor space by 38%, as well as making investments in the existing airfield to create up to 10 new aircraft stands for overnight LBA-based aircraft. These stands are intended to attract airline partners to base quieter and more efficient planes, as well as provide options to introduce new destinations and build upon existing routes.

ILBA has highlighted ambitions to secure more routes to European hub airports with onward connectivity, as well as new destinations in the North Atlantic and Middle East. Looking beyond 2030, LBA has pointed toward longer-term ambitions for a new purpose-built replacement terminal, the construction of a new hotel within walking distance of the airport and the potential growth of specialist air freight.

Sustainable development

The plans encompass a further commitment beyond the recently launched LBA:REGEN development to progress the airport’s net zero carbon 2030 strategy. In line with LBA’s Net Zero Carbon Roadmap, the airport plans to minimize its environmental footprint by decarbonizing transport links, investing in on-site solar-powered infrastructure and establishing more EV charging facilities. In addition, the airport has reaffirmed its commitment to support West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s proposals for a mass transit system, connecting the airport to an integrated cycling, walking, bus and rail plan. The full LBA Vision 2030 strategy can be viewed in the airport’s virtual exhibition, which can be found here.

Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport, said, “The launch of this LBA Vision 2030 marks a new era of travel for the region. This transformative strategy will play a vital role in facilitating trade links for local businesses, creating thousands of new jobs and attracting international investment to Yorkshire. Our commitment is bold and ambitious, but we are firm in our stance to build a net zero carbon future for the airport. With this comprehensive plan in place, we are confident that LBA can continue to play a significant role in improving international connectivity for the region and supporting local economic growth for many years to come.”

Tracy Brabin, mayor of West Yorkshire, added, “Leeds Bradford Airport’s Vision 2030 document clearly states how the airport will improve Yorkshire’s connection to the rest of the world. This substantial private investment will benefit local communities and the wider Yorkshire region, serving as a catalyst for considerable, long-term economic growth. The airport’s plans promise to create a range of skilled jobs and bolster connectivity among key international markets, creating new opportunities for Yorkshire business overseas.”

“The commitment to net zero carbon emissions for the airport’s ground operations is a great first step. Industry-wide, there’s much still to do to decarbonize aviation as a whole, and I look forward to seeing how Leeds Bradford can contribute to that. We have performed competitively as a region for several decades, despite longstanding issues with connectivity. But, alongside my plan for significantly improved public transport in a better-connected West Yorkshire, now is the perfect time to improve the international gateway to our region.”

In related news, Leeds Bradford Airport has officially begun construction of its new £100m (US$125m) terminal with a ground-breaking ceremony held April 15, 2024. Click here to read the full story.