Miami International announces US$600m terminal expansion

The Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners has approved the construction of the US$600.6m Concourse K at Miami International Airport (MIA). The project is part of the airport’s US$9bn Future-Ready Modernization in Action plan.

Construction of Concourse K is set to begin following a ceremonial groundbreaking this summer, and is scheduled for completion by the spring of 2029. The Lemartec-NV2A Joint Venture has been awarded the general contractor contract, with Perez & Perez Architects Planners serving as the lead architect.

This expansion will deliver six new gates, a ground support equipment maintenance facility, two baggage make-up carousels and upgrades to airfield infrastructure – all designed to meet the growing demand for passenger traffic. It will also upgrade the existing baggage handling system to connect the Central and South Terminals and construct an associated aircraft apron and jet fuel hydrant system. Overall, the project is aiming for a LEED Silver certification for sustainable infrastructure.

Modernization in Action plan

The Modernization in Action plan positions MIA to accommodate 77 million passengers and five million tons of cargo by 2040.

“MIA has not seen a terminal expansion since 2007, making this a truly transformative milestone for our airport,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “The launch of Concourse K will not only increase capacity and create thousands of new jobs but also reinforce MIA’s role as a premier global gateway.

“With the unwavering support of the Board of County Commissioners and the dedication of director Ralph Cutie, his team and our airport partners, we are making visionary, future-ready investments that will build a stronger, more vibrant airport – one that uplifts our community, welcomes the world and powers our economy into the future.”

