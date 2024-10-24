Miami Airport unveils first phase of updated check-in area

Miami International Airport (MIA) in Florida has unveiled the first phase of its new Central Terminal check-in area. The first of three ticket counter pods in the new airline check-in area, which includes the latest in self-service bag-drop technology, is part of a US$38m renovation of the airport’s Central Terminal between concourses F and G.

Updated check-in area

The renovated lobby area, which serves travelers flying Air Europa, Spirit Airlines and Viva Aerobus, also features upgraded ceilings, terrazzo flooring and baggage conveyors. The project is partially funded by a US$15m Airport Infrastructure Grant from the Federal Aviation Administration awarded to MIA in February.

Ralph Cutié, director and CEO of MIA, said, “Our new Central Terminal check-in area is just one of many upgrades that passengers will begin to see in the coming months. From renovated bathrooms to conveyance units undergoing modernization, our Future-Ready program is transforming the travel journey at MIA one improvement at a time.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, commented, “Passengers checking in at our new ticket counter area are now seeing some of the innovative features that will be part of the future MIA travel experience. The modernization of this check-in area reflects our commitment to creating a seamless and stress-free journey for travelers. This future-ready project not only enhances efficiency but also elevates the overall experience for passengers. Even better, 40% of the cost was funded by a grant from the federal government, which decreases the financial burden on our airline partners and our travelers.”

Seamless passenger journey

Over the next 10 years, MIA will invest more than US$9bn in airport-wide modernizations and capital improvements. Other projects included in the airport’s US$9bn Future-Ready Capital Improvement Program are renovations to its 206 restrooms, 126 passenger boarding bridges and 616 elevators, escalators and moving walkways, a new 2,240-space parking garage and a four-star hotel, and expansions to the South, Central and North terminal facilities.

