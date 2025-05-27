PTE WORLD: Interview with Anna Björk Bjarnadóttir, chief service and operations officer for Keflavik Airport at Isavia

Anna Björk Bjarnadóttir, chief service and operations officer for Keflavik Airport at Isavia, emphasizes the importance of keeping up with fuel technology and discusses how the airport aims to support bio-based fuels and achieve net zero operations by 2030, in this exclusive interview from PTE World 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
Interview with Anna Björk Bjarnadóttir, chief service and operations officer for Keflavik Airport at Isavia
By Elizabeth Baker1 Min Read
