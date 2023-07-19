Milan Bergamo Airport to develop terminal, rail station and northern apron

Milan Bergamo Airport (SACBO) in Italy has begun further expansion works with investment in a terminal enlargement, the northern apron and taxiway, and the construction of a train station that will serve a direct rail connection to Milan Centrale Station.

The first phase of work has begun on the terminal expansion, which is due for completion at the beginning of July 2024. Encompassing 78,000m3 of construction, the initial development will include a check-in hall with the introduction of 22 new check-in desks, and a baggage handling system extension.

The second phase, due to open in the summer of 2025, will comprise the 7,400m² extension of security, duty-free and boarding hall areas. With the arrival of up to 14 C3-type security x-ray stations with state-of-the-art technology, the gateway’s passengers will no longer need to remove liquids and laptops from hand luggage. Adding two new non-Schengen gates and more than doubling the duty-free area will bolster the airport’s services guaranteeing a high level of passenger experience.

To develop the airport’s rail connections, construction of the tunnel, which will link the airport’s arrivals hall to the new station, has begun. This follows the final approval in 2022 for the new railway connection between downtown Milan and Milan Bergamo Airport. The station will be equipped with four platforms, providing a sustainable service from the airport to the city center. With final works set for completion by the start of 2026, the service will be ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics in the co-hosting cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The creation of a brand-new northern taxiway – Taxiway W – will see a capacity increase of 35% to meet traffic volume expectations and to optimize the use of the recently expanded northern side of the airport, predominantly for cargo, logistics and maintenance purposes. Alongside the taxiway development, which will incorporate two new junctions – BB and BA – will be three new aircraft stands designed to accommodate up to D-class specified aircraft. The opening of these stands will see the airport boast a total of 48 independent stands for C-class aircraft (31 on the south apron, plus 17 on the north).

The apron works will see a reduction of runway occupation time and energy consumption. Integrating a low-voltage power supply technology into the infrastructure, the airport will see more than an 80% decrease in electricity consumption while the reduction of components will result in the simplification of maintenance procedures and necessity.

Giacomo Cattaneo, director of commercial aviation at SACBO, explained, “We have been working continuously to ensure the airport’s infrastructure development allows us to handle the ever-growing number of passengers we are experiencing, ensuring we can remain the leading choice for those traveling to and from the Lombardy region.”

“Throughout our progression and enhancement, particular attention has been, and will continue to be, given to the use of sustainable materials to reduce our environmental impact. SACBO’s investment in our airport is allowing us to further develop and place ourselves as one of the leading gateways in Milan, and indeed Italy.”

Dario Nanna, commercial aviation specialist at SACBO, commented, “As more and more people choose our airport as their primary gateway, we understand that we have to go above and beyond to cater for them.”

