Nice Côte d’Azur Airport lounges to trial Moment’s entertainment platform

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport in France has chosen entertainment service provider Moment’s Mood platform for the VIP lounges of its two terminals.

The Mood platform offers a catalog of regularly updated content and includes over 10,000 hours of video featuring international films, series and news programs, as well as podcasts, digital press and games. Thanks to this initiative, business travelers will have access to a wide selection of personalized entertainment content, directly from their connected devices.

Usually associated with airlines, railways or shipping companies, Moment is expanding its reach to airports. For four months, starting in mid-July 2023, business travelers will be able to access the Mood platform. This first pilot project will serve as a basis for assessing the effectiveness of this initiative and determining the path for full-scale deployment across the airport.

“We were convinced by the ease of deploying the platform on our portal,” said Candice Cadreils, commercial director of Côte d’Azur Airports. “Our partnership with Moment marks an important step in our commitment to continually improve our travelers’ experience and drive innovation in the airport industry.”

“We look forward to collaborating with Nice Airport and helping to provide travelers with a tailored entertainment experience,” said Tanguy Morel, CEO and co-founder of Moment. “At Moment, we firmly believe that digital entertainment can enrich travel by creating memorable moments. Our partnership with Nice Airport will open up exciting new perspectives in the travel industry.”

