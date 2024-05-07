Aberdeen upgrades security checkpoint to meet UK compliance deadline

Passengers at Aberdeen International Airport no longer need to remove laptops or liquids when passing through terminal security. The airport is now equipped with next-gen security checkpoint scanners, which means that the previous 100ml liquid rule is no longer in force, with departing passengers able to carry bottles containing up to 2L in carry-on bags. Electrical items like laptops can also be stored in carry-on bags.

The airport has moved to the new compliant process ahead of a UK government deadline for installing the scanners. Last year more than 2.3 million passengers passed through the terminal.

William Wallace, security manager at Aberdeen International Airport, said, “This is one of the biggest changes in airport security so we would ask passengers to be prepared for this new process and to have patience as we enter the biggest change in aviation security in nearly two decades.”

Passengers are reminded that different rules may apply at other UK airports.

In related news, Aberdeen International Airport in Scotland has brought a fully electric bus into operation to transfer passengers between the terminal and parking lots. Click here to read the full story.