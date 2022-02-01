Multimillion-dollar contract awarded for new roads and bridges at Pittsburgh International Airport

Pittsburgh contractor Joseph B. Fay Co (Fay) has been awarded a US$154m contract to build the new roads and bridges at Pittsburgh International Airport as part of the Terminal Modernization Program.

The contract includes construction of new entrance roadways, bridges, culverts, retaining walls, drainage, utilities, traffic control and earthwork associated with the new 700,000ft2 terminal and multi-modal transportation complex scheduled to open in 2025.

Fay intends to hire numerous employees from local trade unions and will also need additional staff such as project engineers, superintendents and crew supervisors, all while meeting the program’s 14% Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) requirement.

“It’s a great opportunity for someone who’s looking to work on an exciting project in the Pittsburgh area,” said Ryan Surrena, Fay’s vice president of operations. “We’ll likely have over 100 employees on-site during peak construction seasons over the next three years, which will also include our subcontractors who will employ trades such as electricians and ironworkers.”

Work is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022, and construction will last for approximately 36 months.

“It’s exciting to have the opportunity to develop and modernize the airport that we all use for travel and to showcase our work to the community,” said Tyson Hicks, senior project manager, adding that Fay plans to use the latest in GPS technology on its equipment to enhance the safety of crews and identify underground utilities prior to excavating.