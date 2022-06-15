Passenger Terminal Today
PTX EXHIBITOR: Materna IPS completes installation of self-bag-drop units at Zurich Airport

Credit: Flughafen Zürich AG

Passengers departing from Zurich Airport (ZRH) in Switzerland now have access to 20 self-service bag drop units (SBDs) from German technology developer Materna IPS.

Located in check-in areas two and three, the front-loading SBDs resemble a traditional check-in desk where the luggage is placed on a belt from the front. The first airlines to make the new technology available to their passengers are SWISS, Edelweiss, Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines. Other airlines will follow in the coming months.

To meet ZRH security requirements, Materna IPS has developed a highly secure intrusion detection system that prevents children or unauthorized persons from entering the baggage handling system by monitoring the insertion area as well as scanning the tunnels.

Roman Jung, project manager self bag drop, Flughafen Zürich, said, “The SBD service allows different airlines to operate at the same counter. This increases flexibility in the check-in process and enhances passenger convenience by providing additional bag drop points.”

To learn more about Materna IPS’s bag drop technologies, visit Booth Z2.4180 at Passenger Terminal Expo on June 15-17, 2022, in Paris, France.

