Port Blair Airport’s new terminal building to open in October

Airports Authority of India has invested Rs 707 crore in a new 40,800m2 terminal building at Port Blair Airport in India to cope with the growth in passenger demand. The new facility, currently under construction and scheduled to open this October, will be able to handle up to 1,200 passengers per hour during peak periods.

The building will have three floors. The lower ground floor will be used as a remote arrival, bus lounge and service area; the upper ground floor will be used for access to the terminal building for departing and arriving passengers; and the first floor will be the security hold area (SHA) for international passengers.

The terminal’s design is inspired by nature and features a shell-shaped structure depicting the sea and islands. The finished building will comprise a 120m structural steel frame with aluminum sheet roofing and cable net glazing. The entire terminal will also have 100% natural lighting for 12 hours a day, which will be achieved by skylights along the roof. It will be equipped with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts. The city side area of the airport will also be developed with parking facilities for cars, taxis and buses.

Construction of an additional apron area is also in progress which will add four additional bays for aircraft parking. The new terminal building will support the region’s expanding tourism industry and improve the local economy. The increased connectivity will not only create new employment opportunities for the local community but is also intended to provide access to better educational and medical facilities.