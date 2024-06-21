San Francisco Airport opens final section of Harvey Milk Terminal 1

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) has opened the final section of the US$2.5bn Harvey Milk Terminal 1. This fourth and final phase includes a new north check-in lobby, a new mezzanine-level security checkpoint, two additional aircraft gates, four new concessions and a new connecting walkway that links all SFO terminals post-security.

The north check-in lobby will be occupied by Alaska and Delta Airlines and features new automated bag-drop technology. The new mezzanine-level security checkpoint, featuring automated screening lanes, provides seamless access from the Terminal 1 AirTrain station.

The expansion also includes two new aircraft gates and boarding areas; a connecting walkway linking all SFO terminals post-security; new automated exit lanes, a first at SFO, providing further security; five additional baggage claim carousels, with an optional sixth if needed; a new common-use lounge, the Club at SFO, opening on June 26; a new SFO Museum Photo Alley gallery; and four new concessions: Green Apple Books, 7×7 news stand, Poke To The Max’s Hawaiian food, and Pronto! which offers locally-sourced grab-and-go food.

SFO has announced the following openings: The Mac Store, which will offer fragrances, skincare and cosmetics, is set to open in July 2024; the Bay Collection ‘Museum Store’, which is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2024; and the Lego Store, which is also slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2024. Additionally, Perry’s, a sit-down restaurant, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2024. Alongside this, SF Eats Food Hall, a five-concession food court, will open in the fourth quarter of 2024. Taste of the City, a casual sit-down restaurant, is planned to open in the first quarter of 2025. Finally, Balboa Café, another sit-down restaurant, is also set to open in the first quarter of 2025.

