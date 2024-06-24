Guayaquil Airport deploys Motorola Solutions’ AI-powered video security

Terminal Aeroportuaria de Guayaquil S.A (TAGSA), which manages the José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, has selected Motorola Solutions’ Avigilon Unity video security and access control system.

The AI-powered, on-premise security suite is designed to simplify the administration of video and access control across multiple sites and enables security personnel to share video clips to improve awareness and collaboration.

Covering 180 hectares and with an average of 4 million passengers annually, Guayaquil’s airport connects Ecuador with more than 15 international destinations. Avigilon Unity was chosen to help mitigate security threats common to international airports across the world, from petty theft and robbery to organized crime and terrorism.

Ángel Córdova, general manager at TAGSA, said the new system has enabled the airport to extend security to areas that were not previously covered.

The Avigilon security cameras have been installed across the airport to provide security personnel with eyes on critical locations. Video analytics can detect and notify personnel of anomalies that could signal unusual crowd activity, unauthorized access into restricted areas and other security threats such as unattended luggage. Thermal cameras have also been installed to improve night-time visibility; these cameras can cover vast areas, detect unusual movements and locate possible intruders in restricted areas based on their heat signatures.

