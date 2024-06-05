San Diego International receives US$23.5m from Federal Airport Infrastructure Grant

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded San Diego International Airport (SAN) US$23.5m in discretionary grant funds as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program.

Record investment

This amount is the second-largest grant awarded by the FAA in this round of funding. The grant dollars will help fund the construction of a modern and efficient New Terminal 1 which includes 30 gates and will replace the current Terminal 1.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests in the nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness. This is the sixth round of funding to enhance safety and efficiency at airports. In total, 91 airports across the county were awarded grants in this funding round.

San Diego Airport’s T1 program

“We thank the FAA for awarding these funds, which are crucial to our New T1 program,” said Kimberly J Becker, president and CEO of San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “This grant will help us create an exceptional airport experience for the community and the world. We are grateful to San Diego’s congressional delegation who fought for this funding legislation. The airport authority appreciates Congressman Scott Peters’ unwavering support of San Diego International Airport and the region.”

