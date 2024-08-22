Vinci Airports launches campaign against wildlife trafficking at Amazonian airports

Vinci Airports has launched the Há Viagens que Marcam Vidas (There are journeys that mark your life) campaign, the result of a collaboration with the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), an international non-profit organization dedicated to preserving flora and fauna, with the common aim of combating wildlife trafficking.

Through this campaign, Vinci Airports will improve the capacity of Amazonian airports to detect and prevent cases of wildlife trafficking, notably by assessing the current capacity of airports to combat wildlife trafficking, but also by collecting images from baggage scanners, reinforcing inspections in departure terminals and training employees. The campaign also aims to raise passenger awareness of the dangers and damage caused by wildlife trafficking.

Broadcast in the airports of Manaus, Tabatinga, Téfé, Rio Branco, Cruzeiro do Sul, Porto Velho, Boa Vista and Salvador Bahia, the Há Viagens que Marcam Vidas campaign is part of Vinci Airports’ commitment to the Buckingham Declaration signed in 2023. This commitment has seen the international network join the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce, an international partnership for the fight against species trafficking.

