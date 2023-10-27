Saudi Arabia releases masterplan for Abha Airport

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, has launched the masterplan for the new Abha International Airport.

This expansion includes the construction of passenger boarding bridges, self-service facilities for streamlined travel procedures and high-capacity parking facilities. The terminal area will expand from the current 10,500m2 to 65,000m2, and the first phase is due to be completed by 2028.

The design of the new airport will reflect the architectural identity of the Asir region and showcase Saudi culture. It is intended to offer a distinctive travel experience with high efficiency. The airport’s capacity will increase to accommodate over 13 million passengers annually, a tenfold increase from the current 1.5 million capacity. It will also handle more than 90,000 flights per year, a significant increase from the current 30,000 flights. The new airport will feature 20 gates, along with 41 check-in counters with seven self-service check-ins.

Abha Airport is expected to fulfill Aseer province’s development strategy and the aviation strategy that aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by increasing air connectivity to 250 destinations and transporting 330 million passengers.

