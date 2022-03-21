Construction resumes on expansion of Southwest Florida Airport

Engineering company SNC-Lavalin has resumed construction on the terminal expansion project at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).

Originally, SNC-Lavalin was awarded a five-year master services contract in 2016 to assist with the US$331m terminal expansion project for the airport’s operator, Lee County Port Authority. Due to a delay, the contract has been extended to 2025. The renewed contract states that SNC-Lavalin will provide US$26m of design and construction administration services.

Plans for the RSW terminal expansion project include remodeling approximately 15,200m2 of space and adding 10,900m2 to consolidate the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints into a 16-lane centralized configuration. The remodel will enable expansion to 18 lanes and will include new walkways to connect the terminal’s three concourses, additional seating and other passenger amenities, more concession space and a business lounge.

Ian Edwards, president and CEO of SNC-Lavalin, said, “For more than 50 years, SNC-Lavalin has provided world-class engineering, innovative solutions and standard-setting strategies that make air travel safer, easier and faster than ever before. We look forward to providing the solutions and support to help modernize travel infrastructure and increase the aviation industry’s global competitiveness.”

George Nash, CEO of SNC-Lavalin’s transport infrastructure design subsidiary, Atkins North America, said, “RSW had record-breaking traffic through the end of 2021 and has exceeded pre-Covid-19 passenger traffic levels. The terminal expansion project is an important element in accommodating the significant increase in visitors to the region. Since 2016 we’ve been a part of this project and look forward to continuing to bring our services and expertise to RSW.”