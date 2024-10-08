Rwanda’s Kigali International installs drone detection system

French counter-drone specialist Cerbair has installed a drone detection system at Kigali International Airport in Rwanda. The system is designed to detect both drones and their pilots without disrupting surrounding communications.

The company said unauthorized drone flights are becoming an increasing problem and highlighted a need to secure airports. With over US$30m invested during the last three years, Kiglai International Airport has undergone major upgrades, including a new apron, three taxiways, a hangar and an upcoming upgrade of airfield lighting to CAT II.

Cerbair’s system uses radiofrequency detection, which in this case is combined with a drone traffic management system from InnovATM that supports drone flights. A live demonstration to mark the completion of the first phase was held in early October and attended by the Rwandan Minister of Infrastructure and the French Ambassador to Rwanda.