Helsinki Airport opens parking hall with 350 electric vehicle charging stations

Finland’s Helsinki Airport has opened the P1 Premium/P2 parking hall next to the terminal, with almost 350 chargepoints for passengers‘ electric vehicles (EVs).

In P1 Premium, the chargepoints are located at the front and back of the Premium floor. Charging stations are also available in the popular P3 and P5 parking halls – P3 has 30 chargepoints and P5 has 70. Chargepoints for EVs are assigned according to demand, and they are intended for charging electric cars.

Jukka Isomäki, head of parking and landside traffic at Helsinki Airport, said, “There are charging stations in each of our parking halls, so our customers can leave their electric car to charge in their preferred parking hall for the duration of the trip. The number of charging stations is highest in the P2 parking hall, where the entire third floor is reserved for electric cars being charged. Our parking areas at Helsinki Airport are located closest to the departure gate and some are right next to the terminal. Customers can ensure they get the best price and access to their preferred parking area by booking their parking in advance.”

Read more parking updates from the passenger terminal industry here.