Sydney Airport’s terminal construction continues

Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport in Australia is on track to open for international, domestic and air cargo services in late 2026.

The piling of the terminal basement is now complete and concreting has passed the halfway mark. The airport has also begun the concrete pour for what will eventually be the entrance to international and domestic departures. The airport’s executives have committed to ensuring the design pays tribute to Western Sydney’s rich Aboriginal heritage, connecting visitors arriving in Australia at Western Sydney International to approximately 60,000 years of First Nations culture.

According to the airport, thousands of Australians have signed up to the Western Sydney International Panel, regularly contributing their opinions on different elements of the airport experience, from their ideal travel destinations to the retail and dining choices they want to see in the terminal. A group of WSI Panel members, as well as some of Australia’s airlines, were invited to an exclusive viewing of the airport terminal plans, projected in real-life scale at Lifesize Plans in Western Sydney, to hear their feedback on different mock-ups and options for the terminal’s detailed layout.

Simon Hickey, CEO of Western Sydney Airport, said, “Every element of this airport is being designed to deliver the most seamless and reliable experience possible for customers. We will get passengers on their way sooner, whether that’s getting to their meeting on time or arriving home to loved ones.

“Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport will set a new benchmark for what Australians will expect when they fly, and the input from the WSI Panel members is already helping to bring that to life. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build an airport from the ground up, with consideration for emerging technologies and sustainability at the forefront.