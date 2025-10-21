Techo International Airport opens in Phnom Penh with Foster + Partners design and Plaza Premium lounges

A ceremony has been held to mark the official opening of Cambodia’s new Techo International Airport, situated 20km south of Phnom Penh. Designed by Foster + Partners, the airport draws inspiration from Cambodian culture and history and forms part of a wider airport city masterplan intended to support the country’s long-term economic and infrastructure growth.

The terminal consists of a central head house and two aerofoil-shaped piers. The head house and northern pier opened to passengers in September, while the southern pier is scheduled for completion by 2030. The layout focuses on efficient passenger movement, with short walking distances, clear sightlines and simple orientation to improve wayfinding and flow.

The terminal’s modular lightweight steel roof spans 36m between tree-like structural supports, creating a continuous canopy that shelters check-in, security and retail areas. The undulating roof form references Cambodia’s temples and palaces, while 180 skylights and a latticed soffit inspired by traditional basket weaving diffuse daylight across the interior. Warm artificial lighting is integrated within the structure to “calm and comfortable atmosphere” in the evening, the architects said.

Sustainability was a key design driver. Deep roof overhangs reduce solar gain and mechanical cooling demand, while the building’s daylighting strategy cuts reliance on artificial lighting. Native planting – including Romduol trees and palms – is used throughout the terminal to enhance air quality and evoke a strong local identity.

Foster + Partners also developed the masterplan for the wider airport city. Future phases will include a high-speed rail link to Phnom Penh, creating an intermodal hub designed to reduce car traffic. A new public park at the heart of the development aims to connect the terminal with nature and improve well-being for travelers and nearby residents.

The airport’s also features two lounges by Plaza Premium Group: the Plaza Premium First and Plaza Premium Lounge offer travelers a blend of international hospitality and Cambodian cultural design. The 110-seat Plaza Premium First lounge features local artwork, including pieces by Bill Bensley, and serves Khmer-inspired signature drinks; the adjacent 120-seat Plaza Premium Lounge features Cambodian dishes such as beef lok lak and fish amok, alongside artworks by contemporary artist Dina Chhan. Both spaces are designed to reflect local heritage while providing modern comfort for international passengers.

Nikolai Malsch, senior partner, Foster + Partners, said, “The modular lightweight shell structure and layered soffit filters daylight into the building – allowing people to experience the evolving qualities of the external environment throughout the day. Our design blends technological innovation with references to Cambodia’s built heritage. Interior materials are warm and welcoming to ensure the highest level of passenger comfort, while reinforcing the country’s unique identity.”

Stefan Behling, head of studio, Foster + Partners, said, “Techo International Airport is a celebration of Cambodian culture and light – forming a new gateway to the country. It is also one of the most sustainable airports in the region, filled with natural daylight and incredible local greenery, and offering strong visual connections to the outside. The terminal holistically transforms the experience of travel for the people of Cambodia and the millions of visitors who will travel through here every year.”

