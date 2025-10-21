Perth Airport releases terminal development plans for public review.

Australia’s Perth Airport has released its Preliminary Draft Major Development Plan (MDP) for its new terminal for public review and comment.

The New Terminal project – said to be one of the most complex infrastructure projects ever undertaken in Perth – will include terminal facilities, aprons and taxiways.

Perth Airport CEO Jason Waters said that that the new facilities will reflect a “modern, vibrant and dynamic Western Australia,” providing passengers with a “world-class experience.” He said the release of the MDP is an important step for the project.

“We are focused on building a smart terminal that operates efficiently and safely and makes use of technology that improves the customer experience and operational efficiency,” he continued.

“The New Terminal infrastructure will include an expansion to the international terminal and a new domestic terminal, all of which will seamlessly connect with the current Terminal 1, allowing passengers to cross between existing and new facilities.

“An important part of the Major Development Plan process is our public engagement, and the community can visit our website to find out how to connect with our team,” Waters concluded.

