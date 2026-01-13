Vinci Airports announces further investments in Cape Verde after completing Phase 1A modernization program in 2025

Vinci Airports has marked the completion of the first phase of its airport modernization program in Cape Verde and announced a new round of investments aimed at supporting continued traffic growth and improving operational and environmental performance across the archipelago’s airports.

The announcement was made during a ceremony attended by Cape Verde’s Prime Minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva, Deputy Prime Minister Olavo Avelino Garcia Correia, and Nicolas Notebaert, president of Vinci Airports.

The initial phase of works, known as Phase 1A, involved €80m (US$93m) in investments and was completed in 2025. The program focused on infrastructure upgrades and decarbonization measures at several airports. Key projects included runway renovations at Sal and São Nicolau airports, modernization of passenger terminals, reconfiguration of aircraft parking areas, installation of self-service check-in counters, and deployment of new IT systems.

Environmental measures introduced during Phase 1A included the installation of solar power plants at Sal, Praia, Boa Vista, and São Vicente airports, the use of oil separators, and replacement of conventional lighting with LED systems across multiple sites.

Since Vinci Airports took over operations in 2023, passenger traffic across Cape Verde’s airports has increased by 60% between 2022 and 2025. The growth has been driven by the launch of 35 new air routes – 15 in 2024 and 20 in 2025. Vinci Airports says that efforts to attract low-cost carriers have improved affordability and connectivity, particularly for tourism and the Cape Verdean diaspora.

Vinci Airports and Cabo Verde Airports have now launched Phase 1B, a new €142m (US$166m) investment program to be delivered over the next three years. The plan includes terminal expansions, development of new commercial areas, and operational upgrades such as a runway extension at Boa Vista Airport. Additional improvements, including waste treatment and wastewater processing facilities, are planned across airports in Sal, Praia, Boa Vista, São Vicente, São Filipe, São Nicolau and Maio.

Phase 1A was supported by a €60m (US$70m) sustainability-linked loan secured in 2023. Phase 1B is backed by a new €120m (US$140m) sustainability-linked loan from IFC, DEG, and EAAIF, with financial close completed in December 2025.

Notebaert said, “The completion of this first phase and the launch of the next stage of airport modernization mark a significant advancement for Cape Verde. We are proud to contribute to turning its airport infrastructure into a benchmark for economic growth and sustainable development.”

