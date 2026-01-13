Ethiopia begins construction of Africa’s largest airport.

Ethiopian Airlines Group has started the construction of Bishoftu International Airport, a major new airport development near Addis Ababa that is expected to become Africa’s largest airport once fully completed.

Construction began on January 10, 2026, following a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Ethiopian prime minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali, senior government officials, industry stakeholders and executives from Ethiopian Airlines Group.

The project is estimated to cost US$12.5bn and is being delivered in phases. Phase one is scheduled for completion by 2030 and is expected to accommodate up to 60 million passengers annually. When fully completed, Bishoftu International Airport is planned to have capacity for up to 110 million passengers per year, which would make it the largest airport in Africa by passenger capacity.

During the ceremony, Ethiopian Airlines unveiled the airport’s design and confirmed the completion of resettlement and livelihood restoration programs for communities affected by the project area. The prime minister and Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew placed a plaque marking the official start of construction.

Speaking at the event, Tasew said the project would support long-term growth in African aviation. “This is truly a proud moment for Ethiopian Airlines and for all of Africa,” he said. “Bishoftu International Airport is a major step toward addressing the infrastructural gap in Africa and a key player in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area.”

The prime minister described the start of construction as a milestone in Ethiopia’s development, highlighting aviation’s role in supporting trade, tourism and regional connectivity.

Once completed, Bishoftu International Airport is expected to support increased passenger and cargo traffic within Africa and internationally, strengthening Ethiopia’s position as a major aviation hub.

