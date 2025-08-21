Vinci Airports starts work on new terminal at Las Americas.

Vinci Airports, through Aerodom, has broken ground on a new passenger terminal at Las Américas International Airport (AILA) in the Dominican Republic, representing an investment of more than US$250m. This project, expected to be completed by 2028, will expand the airport’s capacity by four million passengers per year and set a new benchmark in Dominican airport infrastructure.

The terminal will feature a modern, sustainable design aligned with Vinci Airports’ global standards and will operate alongside the existing terminal. This development aligns with the innovation pillar of Vinci Concessions, incorporating cutting-edge designs and technologies to enhance the passenger experience and operational efficiency.

An alternative runway 18-36, which was made operational through the adaptation of the former taxiway Juliet, has also been inaugurated. Executed by Aerodom in close coordination with the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC), this project enhances AILA’s resilience and operational capacity by ensuring uninterrupted air connectivity during upcoming improvements to the main runway 17-35.

The process included technical studies, structural upgrades, runway lighting installation, safety zone leveling and new signage, fully complying with national and international regulations. This effort directly supports the safety pillar, ensuring secure and efficient air operations.

“Aerodom and Vinci Airports are unwavering in their commitment to the development of the Dominican Republic,” said Mónika Infante, CEO of Aerodom. “Each investment we make is a step forward in strengthening airport infrastructure, driving economic growth and ensuring safe, efficient and continuous air connectivity.”

Through these initiatives, Vinci Airports says it reaffirms its global expertise and its contribution to the logistical, economic and airport development of the Dominican Republic.

