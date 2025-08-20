O’Hare breaks ground on Concourse D and reveals latest renderings

The City of Chicago and Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) has broke ground on Concourse D at O’Hare International Airport. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) in collaboration with Ross Barney Architects, Juan Gabriel Moreno Architects (JGMA) and Arup, the first new building in O’Hare’s transformative ORDNext expansion has been underway since the team was selected in 2019 through an international design competition.

“By breaking ground on Concourse D, we are taking a critical first step toward enhancing how the airport welcomes and serves more than 80 million passengers each year,” said commissioner Michael McMurray of the CDA. “We are also proud to introduce ORDNext, a new stage of development in the O’Hare 21 capital program that will elevate the passenger experience, improve connections between domestic and international flights, and increase the airport’s footprint to accommodate future growth.”

Concourse D marks the first new building in ORDNext, the centerpiece of the airport’s Terminal Area Plan that will construct two new concourses, a new global terminal and a tunnel connecting the facilities. This US$1.3bn Concourse D represents the first major milestone of the program, reimagining the passenger experience from curbside arrival to aircraft gate. It will be one of the country’s first domestic-international codeshare concourses, built to accommodate a wide range of aircraft types and improve operational flow for passengers landing or laying over in Chicago. New renderings reveal the architectural vision for the concourse’s signature public spaces, offering a first glimpse into their dynamic, passenger-centric design.

“Our vision for the new Concourse D considers the entire passenger journey from curb to gate,” said SOM design partner Scott Duncan. “From skylit spaces to orchard-inspired columns, every element contributes to a bright, easy-to-navigate environment designed to elevate the travel experience and leave a lasting impression of O’Hare.”

At the center of the concourse is a multi-level space marked by an oculus that directs daylight into the levels below. As the primary arrival point for passengers entering from the Concourse C bridge or a new underground tunnel linking to the upcoming O’Hare Global Terminal, this node serves as a welcoming threshold to the concourse experience, helping orient travelers to their destinations. The layout is shaped by soft, curved lines inspired by the oxbow bends of Midwestern rivers, defining zones for rest, dining, retail and play. Landscaped areas further organize the space into distinct amenity zones, using a palette of colors, textures and plantings drawn from the native beauty of Midwestern landscapes. An airline club lounge positioned on the upper floor offers elevated views of the connecting gates.

The concourse integrates a structural system that minimizes vertical supports, with branching columns inspired by the orchards that once gave the airport its name. The design improves sightlines and opens up views across the concourse. Tuned to the Midwest climate, the roof’s contours and overhangs help regulate temperature, while the minimized structure reduces embodied carbon.

At the southern terminus of the concourse, a bright, open area framed by a double-height glazed wall offers expansive views across the airfield and toward the distant Chicago skyline. Conceived as a calm, light-filled retreat, the space is flanked by six gate lounges and includes two concession zones – one at its center and another at the far end – giving passengers options to unwind, socialize, or focus before boarding. Among large planted areas, varied seating with integrated charging stations provides a range of settings: larger benches accommodate groups, café-style tables invite travelers to enjoy coffee or a quick meal, and raised seating with counters offering a comfortable workspace.

Concourse D is being delivered through a close partnership between the SOM-led design team, the City of Chicago and the construction manager at risk, AECOM Hunt Clayco Bowa, which was appointed in 2024. That collaboration has kept the project on schedule and within budget, with completion expected in late 2028, according to the project team.

Planning work is also underway for Concourse E, the second satellite facility designed by the same team. At 431,000m2, Concourse E will include 24 new gates, with a phased opening date yet to be confirmed by the project team.

“Ross Barney Architects is proud to collaborate with SOM, JGMA and Arup on the groundbreaking design of the new Concourse D and E at O’Hare International Airport,” said founder and design principal Carol Ross Barney. “We champion the transformative power of thoughtfully designed public spaces – especially within the vibrant hub of an international gateway like O’Hare. We look forward to travelers engaging with and being inspired by these dynamic, welcoming new environments.”

“We are honored to join the legacy of visionary architects who have helped shape O’Hare by enriching the passenger experience with a design that is bold, inclusive and authentically Chicago,” said Juan Gabriel Moreno, president of JGMA.

“This milestone marks a significant step in the future of O’Hare, exemplifying a shared commitment to elevating the passenger experience at one of the nation’s busiest airports,” added principal and project director at Arup Cierine Nicolas. “As a key partner in the design team, Arup provided multidisciplinary engineering and consulting services to help realize a transformative project for the City of Chicago.”

