HALO attracts investment for XRD technology.

Halo X-ray Technologies has completed a funding round to develop its x-ray diffraction (XRD) technology.

The round was led by Agilent Technologies, with both UKI2S and MEIF adding to their previous investments.

Halo’s XRD technology is designed to help security operators make faster and more informed screening decisions by providing a more precise understanding of the materials being screened.

XRD can work alongside primary screening x-ray or within an open architecture networked environment. It is suitable for checkpoint, checked baggage or secondary alarm applications.

In related news, Leidos and Quadridox develop advanced checked baggage screening technology