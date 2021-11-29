Western Sydney Airport begins searching for a Business Precinct development partner

As a part of its construction, Western Sydney Airport has begun stage one of its International Airport Business Precinct, searching for a development partner.

Stage one of the Western Sydney International Airport Business Precinct will develop 13.25ha of airport land, at the main entrance of the airport. The development is predicted to bring around 600 jobs during construction and 28,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2031, five years after the airport opens.

Once open, the business precinct will support hotel, retailers and medical facilities, and will be connected by the M12 motorway, upgraded major roads and the Sydney Metro’s Western Sydney Airport trainline. Additionally, it will be close to logistics centers, new infrastructure and housing developments as well as the developing aerotropolis.

Western Sydney International is on track to open to international, domestic and air cargo services in late 2026. To complete the entire project, the Australian government is investing up to US$5.3bn in equity. Construction of the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport passenger terminal has commenced with runway construction to begin next year.

Simon Hickey, CEO of the airport, said, “Western Sydney International Airport is the catalyst for an incredible transformation across Western Sydney, including billions invested in new infrastructure and the creation of the new Bradfield city center. This is a chance to get on board from the beginning and to grow with the airport and the region. The business precinct will eventually span around 200ha, which is about the size of Parramatta CBD [the central business district in Sydney, Australia]. In a first for Sydney, our business precinct will be linked to 24/7 air operations, opening up a world of opportunities that have never before existed in this city. We’re offering a greenfield opportunity to not only be located on the doorstep of this unprecedented transformation but to partner with us to help shape it and bring a combined vision to life.”