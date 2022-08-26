Saskatoon Airport receives C$1.7m in government funding

The Canadian government will provide Saskatoon John G Diefenbaker International Airport with more than C$1.7m (US$1.3m) from the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With this funding, the airport intends to expand one of its aprons to create additional space for the movement of larger aircraft. The funding will also be used to improve flight scheduling and connection times between flights for passengers, as well as establishing dedicated corridors to enable physical distancing at the airport.

This funding is in addition to the C$10.9m (US$8.4m) provided under the program in August 2021 for the rehabilitation of the primary runway and apron pavement surfaces, the installation of new LED runway edge lights and the replacement of storm drains.

The Canadian government also provided the airport with C$2.8m (US$2.1m) from Transport Canada’s Airport Relief Fund to help it maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Saskatoon and surrounding communities.

According to the government, the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the important role that airports play in the country’s economy, and in sustaining the social and economic well-being of its communities. These investments are therefore hoped to improve access to safe, reliable and efficient air transportation options, and will help the country build safer, healthier and stronger communities as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Annie Koutrakis, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Transport, said, “The Saskatoon John G Diefenbaker International Airport is a key transportation hub for much of central and northern Saskatchewan. It connects family and friends, helps travelers discover new destinations, and is a pivotal trade corridor for many Saskatchewan businesses. This funding will enhance airport safety for travelers, air crews and airport workers, while supporting jobs and our regional economy.”

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra added, “As we move forward with the safe return of activity in the aviation sector, in a way that continues to support the health, safety and security of all Canadians, it will be imperative that we continue to ensure a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow Saskatoon John G Diefenbaker International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and equipment needed to help reinvigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel.”

Stephen Maybury, president and CEO of Saskatoon John G Diefenbaker International Airport, said, “The Saskatoon Airport Authority is a partner in developing Saskatoon and Saskatchewan by delivering the most valued airport experience in Canada through its focus on safety, security and customer experience. These funds will help ensure that we continue to support our community in providing safe and efficient long-term infrastructure for future growth and development.”

