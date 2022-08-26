Newark-Heath Airport to construct terminal with US$1.8m in funding

Airport operator Licking County Regional Airport Authority will receive US$1.8m in government funding to construct a new terminal at Newark-Heath Airport in Newark, Ohio.

The operator will construct the new terminal building outside of the taxiway object-free area at Newark-Heath. The funding was made available through the Airport Terminal Program established in Portman’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

This grant program provides funding for terminal, on-airport rail access and airport-owned airport traffic control tower projects. Thanks to the bipartisan IIJA, the Airport Terminal Program will provide a total of US$5bn in funding over five years. It is one of three new aviation programs created by the bipartisan infrastructure law. The program also ensures the FAA awards projects at large, medium and small hub airports as well as non-hub and non-primary airports each award cycle.

US Senator Rob Portman said, “This announcement is great news for Licking County and all those who use Newark-Heath Airport. Thanks to the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and this new airport funding, our aging airport facilities can finally be upgraded, leading to better functionality and efficiency for Ohio travelers.”

