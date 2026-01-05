Changi Airport launches ‘T5 in the Making’ exhibition

Changi Airport has launched ‘T5 in the Making’, an immersive exhibition designed to give visitors a picture of the vision, design and innovations behind its upcoming Terminal 5 (T5).

Jointly organized by the Ministry of Transport (MOT), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG), the exhibition will be held from January 6, 2026 to March 2026 at Terminal 3’s Arrival Hall and is free for all visitors. 15,000 visitors have registered for tickets to the exhibition since they were made open to the public in December.

The exhibition offers a unique perspective on how aviation has shaped Singapore’s story and continues to drive its growth into the future with T5. It is split into five zones, showing the airport’s strategic shift from Paya Lebar to Changi, to an experiential look at T5’s design, scale and innovations. Visitors will also witness the technologies being explored to address manpower, aging population and climate change challenges, concluding their visit by imagining the future with interactive AI experiences and detailed scale models of T5 and the larger Changi East development.

Registration is available on a first come, first served basis on the airport’s website. Ticket holders will be granted exclusive dining and shopping deals from tenants across Changi Airport Terminals 1 to 4. Exhibition goers will also have access to special promotions from iShopChangi, Changi Experience Studio, Gift by Changi Airport and Changi Travel Services.

