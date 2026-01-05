Houston Hobby and Melbourne Orlando to upgrade BHS

Leonardo has won contracts valued at a combined value of more than US$120m to upgrade the baggage handling systems at two US airports – William P Hobby Airport in Texas and Melbourne Orlando International Airport in Florida. The Italy headquartered company will modernize and streamline baggage facilities without interrupting daily operations at both US airports.

It will carry out a full-scale upgrade of the Houston Hobby BHS, replacing the airport’s existing baggage handling infrastructure. The new BHS will include two cross-belt sorters: a 780ft cross-belt sorter integrated into the Transportation Security Administration-compliant checked baggage inspection system (CBIS) and a 673ft bag make-up sorter responsible for routing outbound and transfer bags to their respective flights.

The system will also include an early bag storage unit, enabling secure storage of transfer bags for longer layovers and early check-in passengers, as well as the installation of a bag aligner to optimize bag presentation ahead of the explosive detection system (EDS) scanners, to help reduce bag jams.

Supporting the sorters will be 1,310ft of inbound conveyors and an outbound system stretching over 1.3 miles. Manual encoding stations will enable staff to manually scan and route any bags requiring additional handling, while multiple sorting chutes and newly constructed steel mezzanines and platforms will improve capacity and organization on the ground.

To power and manage the system, Leonardo will supply a fully integrated software package that includes a sorting allocation controller and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). This technology provides a real-time view of baggage operations, tracks every bag and system component, sends alerts for any issues and stores operational data for long-term performance optimization and predictive maintenance.

The Melbourne Orlando International Airport upgrade features a TSA-approved CBIS using a cross-belt sorter. The system will include a 524ft cross-belt sorter supported by five induction lines and 13 linear sorting chutes to manage baggage flow. Additionally, three EDS screening machines will be integrated to ensure compliance with TSA security standards.

An automatic tag reader will enable real-time luggage identification and tracking. The upgrade will also feature a dedicated system for oversized baggage and an integrated SCADA platform for real-time monitoring and diagnostics.

In related news, Changi Airport launches ‘T5 in the Making’ exhibition