Chopin Airport updates public address and voice alarm system

Chopin Airport in Warsaw has installed a Praesensa system from Bosch Building Technologies to improve the way information, and music, is transmitted and played in the airport building. It features advanced loudspeaker technology and a high level of automation, providing outstanding sound quality and clear, crisp voice transmission, which is of great benefit to the operator, passengers and ground staff.

The passenger information system uses LS1-OC100E-1 hemi-directional ceiling loudspeakers and LC1-UM12E8 built-in loudspeakers, which ensure that passengers at every gate are addressed with pinpoint accuracy and excellent intelligibility, Bosch states. The text-to-speech solution automatically retrieves the flight number, airline, destination and boarding information from the central computer at Chopin Airport and reproduces this in synthesized voice information. These are output in Polish and English, as well as other available languages, with high-quality sound. According to Bosch, the result is a significant reduction in the workload of airport staff.

According to the airport, the modernization of the public address and voice alerting system was urgently needed, as the old analog system had reached its limits. Information was often lost in an indistinct fog of sound, and manual announcements of boarding information were both time-consuming and labor-intensive.

Józef Bycul, project manager at Bosch Building Technologies, said, “Chopin Airport now has a state-of-the-art public address system. The fact we could build on the existing IP infrastructure significantly reduced the amount of time for the installation work.”

