Transaction zones launched at Dublin Airport

Mars Wrigley International Travel Retail (MWITR) and ARI have launched a transaction zone partnership at Dublin Airport’s terminals 1 and 2. According to the partners, it is the first transaction zone partnership within travel retail.

In the zone, travelers will find a new queue system and manned transaction zones, and an optimized cross-category portfolio designed to better fulfill travelers’ needs.

The companies say that purchases made within the transaction zone are often impulse-driven and for immediate self-consumption. The new approach includes solutions to drive incremental sales within the snacking category, including Hubba Bubba and new formats of Extra within the gum category and the addition of healthier snacks with Be-Kind.

Millions of travelers buy products in travel retail every year, creating millions of opportunities at check-out for incremental purchases. Many of these travelers are looking for “rewarding and recharging moments of self-consumption to help them on their journey”, the partners said and capitalizing on this opportunity is key to the new transaction zones.

Marcus Hudson, sales director of MWITR, commented, “I am thrilled that in close collaboration with our long-term partners at ARI we are bringing our first transaction zones of such scale in travel retail to life at Dublin airport. Unlocking the potential of the transaction zone will enable us to further grow the confectionery category within our channel and inspire more moments of happiness for travelers globally.”

“We are delighted to unveil these innovative transaction zones at our stores in Dublin Airport. We believe that convenient and accessible touchpoints such as these can elevate the travel experience for our customers,” said Paul Hunnisett, global head of liquor, tobacco, confectionery and souvenirs at ARI. “Working with our close partners at MWITR on this project has been an enjoyable and rewarding initiative. We eagerly anticipate the positive response from our customers in Dublin, with the implementation of new transactional zones in our stores in Larnaca, Cyprus, as well.”

The launch at Dublin Airport is intended to be the first of many transaction zone areas that will be rolled out globally in 2024. Hudson added, “Our goal is that by the end of 2024 we will have many such bold transaction zones implementations, as well as a more consistent and effective transaction zone strategy in place in every airport.

“Working closely with our retail partners across the globe, we believe that with our transaction zones, MWITR can turn the traditional point-of-sale/cash till area into a significant revenue generator for travel retailers, supporting a category conversion growth of over 20% in the next years.”

