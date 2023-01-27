Eye Airports secures five-year advertising deal with Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport in the UK has appointed regional airport advertising company Eye Airports to manage and sell its advertising assets as part of a five-year contract.

Eye Airports will manage all advertising and promotional opportunities, working with the airport’s commercial team to deliver campaigns to customers. According to the partners, Bristol Airport is set to welcome nearly 10,000,000 passengers this year. The airport is home to a wide range of media formats, including a landmark digital screen, strategically placed HD screens, lightboxes, external 48-sheets and roundabouts. Bristol Airport recently launched a £4m (US$4.9m) investment project to improve its retail and catering facilities. The project will deliver further updates to the shopping and dining experience for customers before boarding their flights.

Rachel Davies, managing director of Eye Airports, said, “We enjoy an excellent working relationship with Bristol Airport, so we are naturally delighted to secure a new five-year contract. As the terminal developments take shape, we are looking forward to delivering some exciting new initiatives using the latest digital technology, both inside and outside the terminal.”

Rupert Lawrie, commercial director of Bristol Airport, commented, “We are delighted to appoint advertising specialist Eye Airports to manage and sell our advertising assets. The award of this new contract follows a competitive tender process and we look forward to working with Eye Airports over the coming five years and seeing the creative advertising campaigns across the airport.

“Last month saw the beginning of a £4m [US$4.9m] investment into the retail and catering facilities at Bristol Airport and we are proud of the environment that we have to offer to advertisers. We believe this new partnership will create an even stronger platform for advertisers to inspire our passengers over the coming years.”