UltraPass and Philippines DOT to trial passenger verification system

UltraPass and the Philippine Department of Transportation (DOTr) have formed a partnership to pilot a digital identity verification system across Philippine airports.

The implementation will begin with pilot programs at strategic airports, providing passenger processing through biometric verification, starting with citizens of the Philippines and later expanding to include foreign travelers.

UltraPass’s technology integrates with national digital identity systems while maintaining data sovereignty. The company’s partnership with government agencies aims to create a simplified and decentralized identity verification process.

The DOTr partnership follows UltraPass’s regulatory approval from the Philippine Statistics Authority to use the National ID eVerify service.