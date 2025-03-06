Kansai Airports and Peach Aviation launch a joint art project

Kansai Airports (KAP) and Peach Aviation (Peach) are to launch a joint art project at Kansai International Airport (KIX) Terminal 2 (T2).

Local artists

The art project is part of the second phase of KAP’s ‘KIX Culture Gate Project’, which aims to transform the airport into a space where art and culture interact. It will run from until March 21, 2027.

In the collaboration between KAP and Peach, the corridor in the domestic departure area of T2 that leads up to the boarding gates has been adorned with diverse artworks by 19 artists and groups with close ties to the Kansai region, as well as landscape pictures showcasing attractions of the destinations served by Peach.

Promoting Kansai’s culture

According to the airport, these artworks help create a museum-like atmosphere within the terminal and offer fresh perspectives on travel. KAP Group and Peach will continue to contribute to promoting local culture by bringing new scenery and discoveries to customers through art.

