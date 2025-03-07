CATSA trials customized screening lane at Quebec City

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is trialling a new customized screening line, designed so that airports with limited space can employ advanced technology and equipment while enhancing the passenger experience.

Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport is the first airport in Canada to trial this new line, which offers the benefits of a CATSA Plus screening line by allowing multiple (up to three) passengers to place their belongings in screening bins at the same time.

Travelers using the new line (screening line 6) will benefit from CT x-ray technology that enables permitted liquids, aerosols and gels (100ml or less), medical devices and large electronics including laptops to stay in their carry-on bags.

The installation of the new customized screening line is part of CATSA’s national deployment plan, which will bring CT X-ray technology to screening lines at several airports over a multi-year period.