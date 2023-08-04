Lehigh Valley International partners with Synect to implement digital security content

Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) in Pennsylvania and Synect have collaborated to provide passengers with a smoother, more efficient experience at ABE’s new TSA security checkpoint.

The airport’s upgraded checkpoint features seven ReadySeeGo Digital Communication Totems, a 23.81 x 5.6ft seamless LED video wall with an active display area of approximately 133ft2 and a security screening content program. The ReadySeeGo Security Checkpoint solution was developed by Synect, whose Passenger360 visual communication platform for airports powers the new solutions at ABE.

The content strategy delivers a faster and friendlier checkpoint experience based on the following principles – information, education, engagement and automation.

For the information principle, the airport will give clear directions, queue guidance and real-time TSA estimated wait times to decrease anxiety and perceived wait times, resulting in a more enjoyable passenger experience.

For education, friendly visual cues help passengers divest, remind them to have travel documents ready and highlight prohibited items and other compliance-related tips. The content reduces processing time by helping passengers show up prepared for screening. It also reduces the need for repeated instructions from security personnel.

For engagement, eye-catching animations capture passengers’ attention, occupy their time and increase engagement with information and fun visuals. The airport will incorporate automation by automatically relaying information to passengers, improving efficiency, which also helps transportation security officers (TSOs) maintain order and focus in the checkpoint area, leading to more effective screening.

Synect worked with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority to develop custom content for ABE and integrate the solution with airport systems and operations to ensure a seamless experience. This new program will streamline the security checkpoint process and align it with ABE’s brand, known for its friendliness, amenities, accessibility and inclusivity. Local management of the system enables TSOs to easily modify states if needed, such as activating emergency messaging. The initiative is part of ABE’s US$35m infrastructure investment, including the construction of the new TSA Checkpoint and Terminal Connector.

Thomas Stoudt, executive director of Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, said, “ABE strives to offer an unmatched experience for passengers as they travel through our terminal complex to board their flights. Throughout our collaboration with Synect, they have been focused on enhancing the customer experience to ensure our new security checkpoint truly embodies the ABE advantage of comfort and convenience.”

Yahav Ran, CEO of Synect, said, “The new security checkpoint at Lehigh Valley International Airport demonstrates how visual communication can enhance the passenger journey and improve overall airport functionality. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority to contribute to their friendly, memorable airport experience.

“Traditionally, airport security checkpoints cause passenger anxiety to increase, but ABE will proactively engage and educate travelers to facilitate their preparation for screening. Using Synect’s content and solutions, the airport will optimize its operations, improve passenger flow, reduce perceived wait times and elevate the overall checkpoint experience. The airport’s new security checkpoint is a new standard for passenger satisfaction and airport efficiency.”

