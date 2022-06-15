Amadeus demos cloud-integrated management platform

On the first day of Passenger Terminal Expo, Amadeus has been conducting live demonstrations of its cloud-integrated management solution, Amadeus Flow.

The management solution is designed to simplify passenger processing infrastructure, provide visibility and aid the planning of airport services for passengers at all touchpoints. It enables airport staff to simply open a laptop, connect to the internet and serve passengers from anywhere in the terminal.

The company says that rapid responses to shifting airport demand and capacity – required since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic – aren’t possible with check-in desks that are tied to a physical network and specific location. The cloud-integrated tech enables airports to deliver contactless processes for payments, bag-tagging and biometric boarding, meeting passenger demand for reduced queues, paper documentation and physical interaction. Amadeus is also confident these benefits can be delivered with minimal integration effort.

“We’re keen to understand the challenges facing airports and their stakeholders, which is why we’re here at Passenger Terminal Expo,” said Yannick Beunardeau, vice president of airport IT and airline operations of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Amadeus. “Amadeus is particularly keen to engage the industry on the long-term transformation of airline and airport operations, and the opportunities afforded by closer collaboration. We believe this is the ideal time for our industry to take a step back and consider how new approaches to technology can fundamentally improve how we do business.”