Construction on flagship terminal at JFK Airport to begin this summer

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the construction of the US$9.5bn New Terminal One facility at JFK International Airport will move forward this summer after financial and environmental approvals had been secured.

Hochul said, “The construction of this new state-of-the-art terminal at JFK is key to our vision for a new era in New York. This transformative project is moving forward full steam ahead and when complete will provide for a passenger experience that serves as a model for the unparalleled potential of New York. Congratulations and thank you to everyone who has put in the years of hard work to make this project possible.”

In December 2021, Hochul announced that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s (PANYNJ) board of commissioners had approved an agreement with the New Terminal One consortium to build a world-class terminal that will anchor the south side of JFK Airport.

At the start of June, PANYNJ’s board then voted to approve a new lead investor in the project. Ferrovial, a global airport operator with experience building world-class terminals, will acquire 96% of The Carlyle Global Infrastructure Fund’s 51% stake in the New Terminal One consortium that was selected to design, build and operate the terminal.

Rick Cotton, executive director, PANYNJ, said, “ We look forward to partnering with Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure Group, Ullico and Carlyle to build a world-class, top-rank terminal that will be the largest international terminal at JFK and whose US$9bn dollar-plus investment will help drive the region’s recovery.”

Speaking at the time of the announcement, Kevin O’Toole, chairman, PANYNJ, said, “With a new LaGuardia Airport substantially complete and a new Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport nearing completion, today’s announcement about moving forward with a New Terminal One at JFK is another demonstration of the Port Authority’s commitment to creating world-class airports for our region. The unprecedented level of investment by our private partners is a vote of confidence in the future of our region and our ability to take on and complete extraordinary projects that will serve as an inspiration for generations to come.”

JFK’s New Terminal One will be built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and the former Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK’s south side. At 2,400,000ft2 , the new terminal will be the largest terminal at JFK when complete. Construction of the new terminal will take place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures hall and first set of new gates, is expected to open in 2026.

After completion of all three phases in 2030, the New Terminal One will have 23 gates as well as bright and airy check-in halls and arrival spaces designed to enhance the customer experience. Customers will enjoy a New York-inspired dining and retail amenities, as well as space for lounges, an indoor green space and family-friendly amenities.

Luke Bugeja, CEO of Ferrovial Airports said, “We are honored to partner with the PANYNJ, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle to bring a world-class airport terminal to life at JFK Airport. This transformative project will delight travelers and deliver the intended benefits to the community of one of the world’s most popular and important destinations and international gateways to and from the USA.”

Dr Gerrard P Bushell, president and CEO of The New Terminal One, said, “I am excited to welcome Ferrovial to the New Terminal One consortium as the lead sponsor. Ferrovial is a critical partner that brings great expertise and experience as a world-class airport developer and operator that will further the capabilities of this project as it expands the notion of what is possible when it comes to the impact of infrastructure projects. From MWBE participation to local workforce development to sustainability enhancements, the New Terminal One project will have a ripple effect for generations to come.”