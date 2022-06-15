London Heathrow reopens Terminal 4 to handle summer peak

London Heathrow Airport has reopened Terminal 4 for the first time in more than two years as part of its plans to ramp up airport capacity ahead of the summer.

Qatar Airways will be the first to move, followed by around 30 airlines over the following month. The move will allow Terminal 4 airlines more check-in space and stand capacity as well as access to premium facilities. It will also free up space in Terminals 2, 3 and 5 ahead of the summer peak.

Over the last two years, Heathrow has taken the opportunity to refurbish many parts of Terminal 4, including bathroom facilities, air conditioning and hold baggage screening machines.

To support the opening, Heathrow is recruiting up to 1,000 new security officers among other roles, and is supporting airlines and handlers in their recruitment programs.

John Holland-Kaye, CEO, Heathrow, said, “I want to thank our colleagues and Team Heathrow partners who are working tirelessly to make sure that millions of people can enjoy the benefits of travel once again.

“While we are still years away from passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels, reopening Terminal 4 will give airlines at Heathrow extra space across the airport, helping them manage the impact additional travel documents continue to have on check in times.

“To help ensure a smooth journey we will ensure head office colleagues are in the terminals helping passengers. Passengers can also help us to help them by getting set for travel before they arrive at the airport, by checking their terminal in advance, completing all travel paperwork at home and getting hand luggage ready for security checks,” he said.