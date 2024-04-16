PTE DAY 1: Materna IPS presents biometric-friendly bag tag printing solution

At Passenger Terminal Expo, Materna IPS is presenting its newest solution, the Tag.Go Mini, which is a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) bag tag printing solution with the option for biometric solutions.

With the Tag.Go Mini, the baggage handling process is initiated by presenting a boarding pass at the device. For the subsequent payment of excess baggage, the self-service solution employs BYOD technology. This means that passengers can handle the payment process via their smartphones using the integrated Touchless.Connect function through Smart Payment. Once the boarding pass data has been scanned and any excess baggage charges have been paid, the system prints the baggage tag.

The self-service unit has a space-saving size and lightweight design, allowing easy customizability across various airport environments. It is specifically developed for the initial step of a two-step self-bag-drop process. The baggage handling process is initiated seamlessly by presenting a boarding pass at the device. The Tag.Go Mini’s intuitive user interface and built-in technology shorten process times and reduce long queues in terminals, ensuring a smooth passenger travel experience.

“I’m here with the aim of not only reconnecting with old friends and forming new relationships but also to dive into the vibrant exchange of ideas and explore the latest advancements in technology,” said Dr Georg Oschmann, CEO of Materna IPS. “PTE serves as a hub where innovation thrives, and I’m eager to engage in discussions that push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

“We’re excited to see visitors reacting to the specific selection of our product portfolio as it really gives an overview of our expertise and the different use cases we can manage. On top of that, it’s always great to see people experiencing our biometric solution live at the booth for the first time.”

To find out more about Materna IPS’s products, visit Booth C230.

This week, there’s only one place to be – if you haven’t already done so, register for your free FastTrack entry code now!