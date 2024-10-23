Passenger Terminal Conference 2025 issues call for speakers!

Submissions are now open for potential speakers to join the conference line-up at Passenger Terminal Expo and Conference 2025, taking place at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain, on April 8, 9 and 10, 2025.

Next year’s theme is ‘Race to quality’ and speakers are asked to share the unique challenges and triumphs of the pioneering projects they have spearheaded; the cutting-edge technologies they are developing; and their insights on emerging industry trends, with case studies, lessons learned and best practices addressed throughout the conference.

Conference track topics will include, but not be limited to:

Accessibility and assisted travel;

Advanced air mobility (AAM), vertiports and infrastructure;

Airport business management;

Airport cities, regions and transportation connections;

Airport design, planning and development;

Automation, autonomy and robotics;

Aviation security, technology, process and people;

Commercial development, concessions, F&B, retail and experience;

Customer service, passenger and personnel experience;

Digital identity and wallets in travel;

Environment and sustainability;

Facilities management and safety;

Future airports;

Increasing airport capacity and flexibility;

Management and operations, capacity and efficiency – airside;

Technovation: AI, innovation and digital transformation;

Technovation: baggage, systems and integration; and

Technovation: the seamless, touchless passenger journey.

Extra discussion times will be included to enable highly detailed discussions on specialist and technical subjects.

Applications from airports, airlines, authorities, regulators and government agencies will be given priority. Trials, case studies, lessons learned, best practices and research are of particular interest.

To find out more and complete the online conference proposal form, click here.