Netherlands approves Smiths Detection’s automated detection algorithm

The algorithm of Smiths Detection’s iCMORE automated prohibited items detection system (APIDS) has received local approval from the Netherlands’ National Coordinator for Security and Counter-terrorism (NCTV).

iCMORE APIDS uses AI to identify a wide range of prohibited objects at airport security checkpoints, automating the detection of an extensive list of prohibited items while bags pass through CT security screening machines.

The algorithm was rigorously tested, verified and validated by the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research, a test center certified by the European Civil Aviation Conference.

A letter received by Smiths Detection from Robert Moerland, head of civil aviation security at NCTV, states that the outcome of the national certification test shows the APIDS software met the strict criteria of EU APIDS standard 1 and the additional Dutch national detection requirements for APID software standard 1.