Passenger Terminal Expo and Conference 2025 | Six weeks to go 

The world’s leading international airport conference and exhibition, Passenger Terminal Expo and Conference 2025, opens in just six weeks! With over 350 exhibitors and more than 450 expert speakers, this year’s event will deliver the latest industry technologies and solutions at the exhibition and enable attendees to hear insights from industry experts at the conference. The show will take place on April 8, 9 & 10, 2025, in Madrid, Spain, and if you want to soar ahead of your competitors, you need to be there! You can get your free expo entry pass here.

Passenger Terminal Expo – meet over 350 leading exhibitors

This year’s event will be an opportunity for visitors to meet with over 350 industry-leading exhibitors, to discover the latest products and technologies available within the industry. Exhibitors at the free-to-attend exhibition will showcase a broad range of technology and solutions, including an airside driving simulator, luxury seating for airports and an AI-powered solution to improve passenger experience and boost retail revenue – to name just a few of the technologies that will be on show this year! Visitors will be able to reconnect with existing suppliers and use the event as an opportunity to form new partnerships.

Leading companies on the exhibition floor will include Amadeus, host airport group Aena, Leidos, Groupe ADP and WSP. Some of the new products on show will include a smart solution for baggage handling from Alstef Group; innovative solutions for optimizing passenger flow from Amorph Systems and advanced avian radar from Robin Radar Systems.

Rohde & Schwarz will share its groundbreaking R&S QPS body scanner technology, which is redefining passenger and airport staff screening worldwide. The innovative R&S QPS Walk2000 scanner delivers truly walk-through, automated precision people screening to support the high-volume security screening airports need. Discover more and see it for yourself at the company’s booth in Madrid.

Visitors to SureScan Corporation’s booth will be able to see on display the Detect 1000s – the company’s next-generation checkpoint CT technology that supports airport needs for employee or passenger screening. It has been designed to fit in the tightest spaces – at less than 2.5m in length, it has the smallest footprint in the industry. The system processes 150 images per hour and its single-sided maintenance access means it can be set against a wall or support post. Thanks to a dual-use workstation, the Detect 1000s can be operated by a single operator.

Power Stow will showcase its innovative unloading technology at the exhibition. The equipment is designed to enable easy and efficient transfer of baggage and cargo from containers and carts onto the arrival belt in the sorting area.

The Transfer Belt significantly reduces baggage handlers’ workload, eliminating the need for heavy twisting and lifting movements. As a result, operators experience easier workdays and increased productivity.

The team at Firstco will provide a walkthrough of the company’s remote vertiport management system and airport management system, which have been built and commissioned in airports globally.

Firstco has designed a bespoke operating environment, considerate of the nature of operators’ day-to-day tasks and their workplace patterns, all while ensuring minimum disruption to the live working environment. Operators have had an active role in its development, ensuring that it is fit for purpose from a maintainability and operational point of view.

Secunet will showcase the modern and easy travel experience with digital travel credentials (DTC) at this year’s exhibition. DTCs are created in digital form on the traveler’s smartphone before their journey; the passport data is then checked by the relevant authorities in the country of entry. At the airport, the DTCs are retrieved using biometric facial recognition – without having to fully read the physical passport at border control. If all identity data has been collected beforehand, only a brief check is required on-site.

Visitors to Acorel’s booth will be able to see the company’s new airport intelligence solution that uses IoT and computer vision.

Acorel provides real-time passenger counting solutions through its innovative computer vision technology based on neutral network and CCTV cameras. Taking advantage of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, it has developed specific algorithms to manage passenger flow. A dedicated processing unit installed in the airport analyzes the video images from the CCTV cameras, enables the counting of people and automatically calculates the occupancy of each part of the terminal. The main benefits of this solution are the reuse of existing CCTV cameras, full compliance with GDPR, passenger flow improvement, accurate detection, and quick installation and maintenance. This cost-effective system optimizes airport management and the passengers experience.

BBC will present its second-generation Tagomat at the show. The company’s first-generation model is a quick and easy way of printing bag tags and the second-generation Tagomat is a more rugged version that can be placed outdoors. The unit is modular and can easily be configured with equipment such as a payment terminal, ADA keypad, passport scanner and hand scanner. The unit has a large touchscreen and a dual printer with smart switching technology. The Tagomat G2 can be delivered with weighing scales and a camera for measuring and classification of bags, ideal to validate carry-on baggage at boarding gates.

Passenger Terminal Expo exhibitor Hut is pioneering a pay-as-you-go workspace solution tailored for the modern professional. Each Hut is equipped with an advanced air purification system that constantly refreshes the air, ensuring a clean and invigorating atmosphere that enhances concentration and well-being.

Designed with high-end acoustics, Hut provides over 30dB of noise reduction, creating an oasis of silence ideal for focused work. The smart cabins foster productivity by offering a distraction-free environment that supports remote professionals and on-the-go workers looking for a peaceful space. Find out more at the company’s booth.

With over 50 years of expertise in biometrics and AI and a strong legacy of innovation, Idemia Public Security will introduce On-the-Go, Multi-Passenger Processing at the expo. This is a breakthrough concept designed to eliminate friction by enabling groups of travelers to pass through security without stopping.

Powered by Idemia’s advanced facial recognition algorithms, this solution provides real-time traveler tracking, simultaneous multi-face capture and precise identification. It is designed to ensure secure, stress-free journeys, enabling travelers to enjoy airport amenities.

TAV Technologies will showcase a range of solutions from its product portfolio. The Aero-genius is an advanced AI assistant embedded in the total airport management system (TAMS). It offers intelligent, real-time assistance for operations, from flight planning to managing complex tasks, and transforms flight operations by offering swift tools to create, modify and manage flights within TAMS. Through advanced AI algorithms, it optimizes scheduling, gate assignments and resource allocation, ensuring efficient and seamless airport operations.

TAV Technologies’ booth will also feature a generative AI-supported design editor for flight information display systems, making it easy for airports to quickly create customized, copyright-free visuals for information screens, and an AI-powered kiosk application, which enhances passenger interactions, providing quick, multilingual responses. These AI-driven advances enable real-time decision making, optimize resource allocation and support a dynamic, responsive environment for all airport operations.

Passenger Terminal Conference – hear from over 450 expert speakers

With over 450 speakers and 16 conference tracks, Passenger Terminal Conference will once again deliver outstanding content. With speakers from the world’s leading aviation authorities, airports (this year, more than 15 airport CEOs will be participating), airlines, architectural companies and consultancies, presentations will cover the very latest trends and developments in the passenger terminal industry and offer solutions across multiple industry challenges.

Among the expert speakers at the conference (rates apply) will be Ramón Miró, CEO, Quiport – Quito International Airport. Miró will speak on a panel discussion as part of the Day 1 ‘Customer service, passenger and workforce experience’ track (9:30am-5:30pm), which will discuss powering passenger experiences: the regulator-operator alliance. This panel, taking place at 11:55am-12:30pm, will emphasize stakeholder collaboration in airports, highlighting how alignment between regulators and operators improves passenger experiences and service standards. Panelists will discuss airport quality of service (QoS) frameworks, showcasing how they ensure consistent service and streamline operations. Examples will demonstrate effective collaboration in managing diverse stakeholder interests. By fostering clear communication and joint decision making, these partnerships address challenges, align regulatory goals with operational needs and drive innovative solutions. The result is enhanced efficiency, improved customer satisfaction and sustainable growth in the aviation industry, benefiting both passengers and stakeholders.

On Day 3, as part of a brand-new track for 2025, ‘Airport business – leadership and strategy’, Dr KJ Devasia, assistant vice president and head at Bangalore International Airport Limited, will give a presentation titled ‘Resilience, continuity, risk management – a new benchmark for airports’. The aviation industry, precisely the airport sector, has been incredibly alert to the new kinds of challenges and risks in the post-pandemic era. The increasing number of risks, combined with the unprecedented impact of climate change, is prompting airport operators to invest more time and resources in devising strategies to overcome these uncertainties. Enterprise risk management paired with business continuity and systematic response to events is the new benchmark for ensuring organizational resilience in the aviation sector. Privatization of airports and the self-financing of new infrastructure underline the need for a calculated effort in this domain.

For more of the top presentations to see at Passenger Terminal Conference 2025, take a look at the editor’s picks – 10 must-see presentations at Passenger Terminal Conference 2025. You can also view the full conference program, here.

Book your conference pass, here.

Brand-new feature for 2025 – the Innovation Forum

This new – free-to-attend – addition to Passenger Terminal Expo will bring content live to the show floor! A fantastic opportunity to learn about the latest technology and approaches!

Networking opportunities

In addition to showcasing what’s new in the industry and providing the opportunity to hear from over 450 industry leaders, the event will provide visitors with an array of networking opportunities, including the opening day party (sponsored by Ferrovial) and the Skytrax World Airport Awards, taking place on Day 2 after the conference.