Denver Airport reveals plans for final phase of Great Hall Program

Denver International Airport (DEN) has revealed plans and renderings for the final phase of the Great Hall Program.

Upcoming milestones

Construction activity will move to the south end of the terminal in May 2025, with work taking place on Level 6 West in the airline ticket counter area before moving to the east side. The East Security Checkpoint will open in August 2025 and the Center of Equity and Excellence in Aviation is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year. The Great Hall Program will be completed in 2027.

Construction goals

The completion phase of the program is projected to finalize the full build-out of the Jeppesen Terminal, bringing it up to speed for future growth and critical infrastructure needs. The final design of the Great Hall is intended to be welcoming; reduce stress and anxiety for travelers; be unique and authentic to the culture of Colorado; bring the outdoors inside; be durable, flexible, functional and adaptable for the future; and meet the needs of the traveling public and DEN’s 41,000+ employees.

“It’s rare to have an opportunity to reconstruct a major airport terminal and to modernize and reimagine it for the needs of today’s travelers as well as travelers of the future,” said Phil Washington, CEO of DEN. “But the Great Hall Program is allowing us to do just that. The final phase will result in an iconic space inspired by the natural beauty of Colorado, designed to leave a memorable first and last impression. When the entire project is complete in 2027, it will have been delivered on time and under budget. This is a total team effort of which I am immensely proud.”

North Level 5

The north end of Level 5 will be known as the Global Gateway and will be where international passengers arrive and connect through Denver to transfer back through security for flights to other cities. Eight security lanes will be added (four on the east and four on the west) to provide additional capacity for increasing passenger volumes.

It is hoped that this space will create a warm welcome to Denver by showcasing some of the cultural aspects of the area through public art. This will include the return of Spirit of the People, DEN’s popular work that tells the story of Native Americans in the Colorado region through paintings, photographs, photo murals and audio music. This area will also house DEN’s statue of Elrey Jeppesen, the terminal’s namesake.

Center Level 5

The center of Level 5, known as Welcome Home Colorado, is where domestic travelers arrive and are greeted by their friends and family. The area will have ample seating and a large flight information board, as well as a new centralized information booth to provide support and information for arriving passengers. It will be spacious and bright, with new lighting and spots to grab coffee, essentials and gifts.

South Level 5

The south end of Level 5 will arrive in the space where the South Security Checkpoint is currently situated. This space, known as the Living Room, will reportedly be a high-energy space filled with a variety of comfortable seating options and tables as well as numerous dining options. This area includes four security lanes to serve travelers arriving via the RTD A-Line. These are enclosed in a structure that will be flanked by a bar serving Colorado craft beers. Above the lanes, there will be a food court with ample seating and new places to eat and hang out. The area will have greenery and large information boards so that guests can keep an eye on flights.

The Living Room will be anchored by DEN’s newest public artwork, The Stars and the Cottonwood, by artist Donald Lipski. This 18m-tall sculpture, inspired by the area’s native cottonwood trees that historically signified water, food and shelter to those traveling west, will feature over 30,000 Swarovski crystals.

The Stars and the Cottonwood is part of the city’s 1% for Public Art ordinance, which directs that 1% of any capital improvement project over US$1m undertaken by the city must be set aside for the inclusion of art. An entertainment space under the tree will showcase live Colorado music and other performances. A sensory space will also be in this area on the level above to help overstimulated customers decompress, along with the interfaith chapel and mosque.

